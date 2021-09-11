KBC 13: Deepika Padukone & Farah Khan win 25 lakhs on Amitabh Bachchan’s show after answering THIS question

Popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been going on in full swing, keeping viewers at homes entertained and engaged. The recent Shaandar Shukravaar episode that aired on September 10th witnessed Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone & filmmaker, and choreographer Farah Khan grace the sets of the show. This Friday episode was undoubtedly packed with a lot of fun, laughter and interesting questions. Speaking of which, the actor-director duo won Rs 25 lakhs, after using their third lifeline for a question related to films, editors, and Limca Book of World Records.

and Farah Khan answered a lot of questions before reaching the 25-lakh question. They had used their first lifeline for the 11th question and ended up giving the correct answer. They then went on to use the second and third lifelines which are Flip The Question and Ask The Expert respectively, for the 25 lakh question. After giving the correct answer, they won 25 lakhs on the show. The question that led them to win Rs 25 lakh was:

In February 2020, which film editor entered the Limca Book of Records for ‘films edited in the most number of languages’?

The four options were: A Sreekar Prasad, B Lenin, N B Srikanth and Renu Saluja

The correct answer was: A Sreekar Prasad

The episode was full of entertaining moments. While Amitabh Bachchan playfully accused Deepika of never sharing her food with him on sets, the latter complained about husband and actor Ranveer Singh failing to keep his word about cooking her breakfast. Amitabh was also seen auditioning for Farah while delivering the famous ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ line from the director’s film Om Shanti Om starring Deepika Padukone.

