KBC 13: Deepika Padukone says 'this is not fair' as hooter goes off, Farah offers THIS to Big B to play longer

This Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most awaited ones as Farah Khan and will be joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. While the promos have given fans a glimpse of their banter together, a recent video shared by the channel showcases how in between Deepika and Farah's chat with Big B, the time gets over and the hooter goes off. However, the adamant ladies try to negotiate with Amitabh Bachchan to give them one more question in their own way.

In the promo, we get see Deepika say, "this is not fair" as soon as the hooter goes off. Farah also goes ahead to tell Big B that she is casting him in a film and hence, they should get one more question. Deepika also tells Mr. Bachchan that they are doing a film together (in an attempt to extend their playing time). Big B jokes and tells them to go on and add a few more things to the list. To this, Farah ends up making the most hilarious offer. She tells Big B, "Mera ek bachcha le lo (Take one of my children)" On this, both Deepika and Big B burst out laughing.

Take a look:

Earlier, Farah shared a selfie from the sets of the show and also mentioned in her note that it was taken before she tested positive for COVID-19. The photo featured Big B, Farah, and Deepika on the sets of KBC 13. Sharing the selfie, Farah had written, "U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot."

The episode is all set to go on air on Friday, September 10, 2021. Fans of Deepika, Farah, and Big B are excited for the same.

