KBC 13: Delhi entrepreneur Aditya Bose failed to answer THIS Rs 1.5 lakh question; Can you guess?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by roll-over contestant Aditya Bose, who is an entrepreneur by profession. Hailing from the capital city, the 26-year-old is the founder and CEO of ProBano, an online platform that provides career guidance to students studying in colleges and schools. Aditya Bose was accompanied his mother on the show.

Although Aditya kick-started the game on a good note, the journey quickly came to an end for him. The entrepreneur used up all his lifelines by the time he reached the ninth question. When he was presented with the Rs 1.5 lakh question, Aditya wasn’t sure of the answer yet ended up taking a risk to lock an incorrect option. His wrong answer for a question related to kabaddi brought him down on the prize table. He could only take back home prize money of Rs 10,000. Wondering what the question was? Check it out below:

Kabaddi is the national sport of which of these countries?

The four options were: Pakistan, Nepal, India and Bangladesh

The correct answer: Bangladesh

After Aditya’s exit, the next contestant who joined host Amitabh Bachchan was a banker from Bihar namely, Kumar Saurav. He used up two lifelines at an early stage of his game. Currently, he was two more lifelines intact and has already won Rs 12.5 lakh. He will continue to play the general knowledge quiz game as a roll-over contestant in the next episode.

