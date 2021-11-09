KBC 13: Engineer Yuvarajappa BC couldn’t answer THIS Rs 25 lakh question about Tesla Motors; Can you guess?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by contestant Yuvarajappa BC, who took the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First contest. A deputy chief engineer by profession, Yuvarajappa BC hails from Bengaluru. The contestant works at the metro rail service in the city and was accompanied by his wife on the show.

During his gameplay, Yuvarajappa BC shared that he is the first person who successfully pursued a career in engineering from his village. He kick-started the game on a good note, but he used up all his four lifelines till he reached the Rs. 12.5 lakh question. Post this, he wasn’t sure of the Rs 25 lakh question put forth in front of him. Since he did not want to risk losing the amount that he has won, Yuvarajappa BC decided to call it quits for the general knowledge-based game. Wondering what was the KBC question that left him stumped? Check it out below:

Who, along with Martin Eberhard, started Tesla Motors?

The four options were: Nikola Tesla, Elon Musk, Marc Terpenning and Trevor Milton

The correct answer: Marc Tarpenning

After Yuvarajappa BC’s exit, contestant Geeta Singh Gaur joined Amitabh Bachchan to play the quiz game. Hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Geeta is a homemaker who had to leave her studies after marriage. However, with her husband’s support, the contestant successfully pursued her LLB degree. The latest promo of the show, sees Geeta becoming the 3rd crorepati in this season. She will make an attempt to answer the jackpot question in the upcoming episode.

