KBC 13 Finale Week: Ayushmann Khurrana sings Kishore Kumar’s song for Amitabh Bachchan on his request

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is heading for the finale. The current week is the finale week of the show and to make it more memorable, the makers have invited a series of celebrities to grace the show. Right from Bollywood to Television, many have been gracing the show and entertaining the audience. This week it will be Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, rapper Badshah on the set. The promo has been shared on the social handle but it was Ayushmann who grabbed all limelight.

The clip starts with Amitabh Bachchan praising Ayushmann. He says, “We know you sing well, you make your own songs. So, please sing a song for us.” Then in the next scene, the actor was seen singing Kishore Kumar’s popular song ‘Chhu Kar Mere Manko’. Amitabh Bachchan was seen smiling as the actor cum singer pointed towards him and says ‘Tu jo kahe tere liye umar bhar main gau.' Vaani was seen sitting and smiling.

The video is captioned as "#KBC13 mein AB sir ke kehne par, Ayushmann ne gaaya Kishore Da ka ek bahut hi pyaara gaana, jo aapke dilon ko chhoo jaayega! Dekhiye iss adbhut palon #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya week mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par."

Check the video here:

Last week, KBC 13 had Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team on the show as guests. The game show is coming to an end this Friday. And, it will KBC 13's last Shaandaar Shukravaar. Host Amitabh Bachchan was also seen rapping with Badshah.

