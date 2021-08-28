KBC 13: First crorepati Himani Bundela REVEALS what she'll do with money; Wishes to open a teaching facility

The new season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has got its first contestant to have won at least 1 crore. The visually impaired contestant shared that she wants to open a teaching facility for differently-abled like her, from her winnings.

Himani Bundela has been revealed as the first crorepati of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. The contestant of the show was shown in the promo video, where she had won 1 crore at least and had attempted the 7 crore question also.

Himani told in an interview, “Whatever amount I have won on the show, I can't reveal that. I want to start inclusive coaching. We have an inclusive university, but not coaching. It will be for competitive purposes where the differently abled and normal kids will study together. We will prepare them for UPSC, CPCS. I also took an initiative to teach the visually able kids 'Mental Math'. I want to set up my father's small business which completely came to zero during the lockdown. I want to re-establish that business so that their future is secured.”

She also talked about her preparation for coming to the show, as she told that she had been trying for more than 10 years. She shared, “I used to send messages for the quiz show, but it always showed pending. Then I used to always think what must be the selection producer, does it happen through message? But when the online procedure started and after doing registration when I would get a message that your registration is done. I never believed that I would be sitting on the hot seat.”

The episode has not been aired yet and it is shown in the promos that she attempts for the final question. She tells the host Amitabh Bachchan, “Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai.”