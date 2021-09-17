KBC 13: Former diplomat Manju Seth failed to answer THIS Rs 80,000 question; Check it out

In today’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan was joined by a career diplomat Manju Seth on the hot seat. Manju Seth is retired from the Indian Foreign Service. The contestant teaches diplomacy to the school students and writes articles on Diplomacy and policy for publications. Manju aims to travel the world as she is retired now. The 67-year-old won Rs 40,000 on the show.

Former diplomat answered the first two questions and used her first lifeline for the third question. She took the help of the audience poll and won Rs 3,000. She moved on to the next question and used another lifeline, Flip The Question, for the question worth Rs 5,000. Soon, the contestant crossed the Rs 10,000 mark. Moving on, she used 50:50 for the Rs 80,000 worth question, however, since she wasn’t sure about the answer to the eighth question she decided to quit the show and took home Rs 40,000 from on the show. Wondering what the question was?

Manju Seth was shown the cover of the book The Autobiography of an Unknown Indian and was asked.

Which 'unknown' Indian's autobiography is this?

The four options were: Khuswant Singh, Raja Rao, Nirad C Chaudhri and RK Narayan

The correct answer was: Nirad C Chaudhri

Monika Gurupanchayan took over the hot seat after Manju quit the show. Monika used her last lifeline, Ask The Expert for the 11th question and won Rs 6.4 lakh. She decided to quit the game as she was not sure about the next question.