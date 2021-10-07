KBC 13: Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh break down before Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular quiz-based reality show in the country. Apart from contestants from all over the country, the show also witnesses celebrities paired up to appear on the show. In the latest episode, prolific actors Prateik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi appeared on the show and entertained the audiences. The makers have revealed the latest clips from the upcoming episode, where Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza arrived on the show. - Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff - Suniel Shetty, and Virender Sehwag - Saurav Ganguly have previously appeared in the current season.

Riteish and Genelia came to the show to raise funds for cancer-stricken children. Both Genelia and Riteish got emotional after watching a video of kids at a cancer treatment center. Riteish said, “Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge (We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through).” On their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year, Genelia shared a romantic Instagram post for Riteish. “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with a special kind of you. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love with you. Happy Anniversary Love,” she wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia got married in 2012 and have two young boys Rahyl and Riaan. The couple first met together during their debut movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, which released in 2003.

