KBC 13: Gyaan Raj on winning prize money: Will use it for my mother’s eye surgery

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 has finally started and the show is already trending. Amitabh Bachchan hosted the game show first episode was aired on August 23. The first candidate of the season was Gyaan Raj, who is a scientist also, and he won Rs 3.2 lakh after he failed to answer the 12th question. The question winning amount was Rs 12, 50,000. The contestant has shared what he will do with his prize money. He also talks about many other things including his inspiration.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gyaan said that though the amount is less he will manage. “I will use the amount to get my mother’s eye surgery done with this amount. It was pending for so long due to a financial crunch. I will try to fund my school and try to give them facilities,” he added. The young scientist also revealed he was very nervous before meeting Amitabh Bachchan but he is very down to earth and he made me feel very comfortable.

He further recalled that his mother is a teacher and how she inspired him. “I was in Class 2, my father bought me a computer. People used to visit us and ask for help. Even political leaders used to visit us to send emails. It all felt very nice and I wanted to be a computer engineer," Gyaan added.

He also said that he was inspired by ’s character in three idiots and said that he wanted to do something for which world comes finding him.

