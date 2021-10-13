KBC 13: Hema leaves Amitabh Bachchan dumbfounded as she reveals what is in her tiny clutch

The upcoming episode Shaandaar Shukravaar of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be a grand celebration of the epic movie Sholay. The episode will be the reunion of the stars of the movie and the director, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy respectively. The superhit trio will be revisiting the acting days for the movie. They will also be joined by Dharmendra from a remote location. The new promo offers a hilarious take on Amitabh Bachchan’s interest in women’s clutch.

In a video shared by the channel, a hesitant Amitabh asked Hema what she carries in her clutch. He says, “Hema ji, they are asking, many times we see women carrying a hand clutch in their hands when they leave the house…” Amitabh asked in Hindi. Noticing his trouble in asking the question, Hema completes it for him as she asks, “What is in my clutch?”

“Yes! that's what I wanted to ask you,” Amitabh said in excitement. “It is so small, what all can you fill in it?” he continued.

To this, Hema Malini replied, “Compact, lipstick and bahut kum paise (very little money),” she said.

“But you dress up when you leave your house, why do you need a compact and lipstick,” he asked. “Thoda touch karte rehne ka,” she said, leaving Amitabh speechless.

See promo here- Click

Amitabh and Hema Malini have acted in numerous hit films. Besides their blockbuster film Sholay, they also worked together in Satte Pe Satta, Naseeb, Nastik, and Baghban. They also came together for Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Veer Zaara.

Hema is presently focusing on her political career. However, she made her comeback with Shimla Mirch. The film was released in 2020 and starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Amitabh has several films in the pipeline currently, which include Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mayday directed by Ajay Devgn, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among others.



Also read- Hema Malini reveals her father tried to keep her away from Dharmendra: He didn’t want us to spend time alone