KBC 13: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan once got caught in the middle of Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s PDA

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan narrated a funny anecdote where he once mistakenly got caught in the middle of and ’s PDA. Deepika and Farah Khan were celebrity guests on an episode of KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan recalled a hilarious anecdote where Ranveer entered the stage in a crane and the crane was only a few feet away from him. Ranveer made a gesture towards Deepika Padukone, pointing both his fingers towards his eyes. Mr. Bachchan mentioned that he did not know what the gesture meant, so he repeated it back at Ranveer Singh.

Narrating the incident, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, ‘Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai’ (Jaya was sitting next to me, she leaned in and whispered that the gestures were not for me). Bagal mein Deepika ji baithi hui thi. Yeh sab jo tha yeh tab chal raha tha aur tab inka vyah nahi hua tha (Deepika was sitting next to me. All this was happening. And this was when they were not married yet).” Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018.

In an earlier promo of the show, Amitabh Bachchan called up Ranveer and asked him about the promise he did not keep for Deepika Padukone regarding cooking for her. Ranveer said, “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godh mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette).”

Also Read| KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan accuses Deepika Padukone of never sharing her food; Find out latter’s comeback