KBC 13: Here’s the Rs 7 crore question which season’s 1st crorepati Himani Bundela failed to answer; Can you?

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13’s first crorepati Himani Bundela had won hearts with her brilliant performance on the show. The 25-year-old teacher won Rs 1 crore by answering 15 questions without the help of any lifeline. She continued in tonight's episode as the roll-over contestant, however, decided to quit the game, as she wasn't sure about the answer to the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore.

The Rs 7 crore question that stumped Himani Bundela was based on Dr BR Ambedkar. The question was as followed- What was the title of the thesis that Dr B R Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

The host, Amitabh Bachchan provided four options to the question including:

(A) The Wants and Means of India

(B) The Problem of the Rupee

(C) National Dividend of India

(D) The Law And Lawyers

Unsure of the correct answer, Himani decided to quit the show and took home Rs 1 crore along with a car. Can you guess the correct answer to the above question? Well, the right option was (B) The Problem of the Rupee.

Himani, who is also visually impaired, proved to be an inspiration for many through her spirited journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Talking about her big win, Himani had earlier told Indian Express that she wanted to start an inclusive training for differently-abled students with her prize money. Apart from that, she also wishes to set up a business for her father, who lost his job during the pandemic and invest a good amount for her siblings and their future.