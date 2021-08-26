KBC 13: Himani Bundela becomes season’s first crorepati, gears up to answer 7 crore question

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is all set to host contestant Himani Bundela this weekend. The latest promo shared by Sony TV reveals that Himani becomes the season’s first crorepati, winning Rs 1 crore on the show and is all set to answer the question worth Rs 7 crore.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Sony TV channel, Himani, who is visually challenged, answered the first 15 questions correctly and won the huge amount of Rs 1 crore. The talented woman then went on to answer the 16th question that will let her win Rs 7 crore. Himani can be seen telling the host Amitabh Bachchan, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)." In another promo, Amitabh Bachchan asked her if she was sure of her decision, Himani told him, “Agar neeche giri toh koi baat nahi, bhagwan ki marzi hai (If I lose the amount then it’s fine, it will be God’s wish)."

In the clip that introduced Himani on the show, her friend is seen calling her a ‘bindaas’ person. Himani also opened up on her aim and shared that she came on the show to expand upon her initiative to create awareness for children with disabilities.

KBC 13 went on air on August 23 with its first contestant - Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand. The first candidate of the season, a scientist, won Rs 3.2 lakh after he failed to answer the 12th question. The question winning amount was Rs 12, 50,000.