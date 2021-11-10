KBC 13: Kapil Sharma leaves Amitabh Bachchan & Sonu Sood in splits with his funny imitation; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows on Indian television hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The interesting concept of the game show always makes viewers glued to their TV screens as the veteran star takes the hot seat. Every week, Kaun Banega Crorepati welcomes celebrity guests following its old tradition, and this week the Shandaar Shaniwar episode sees Sonu Sood and comedian Kapil Sharma gracing the show.

In the new promo shared by the makers, Kapil Sharma can be seen imitating Amitabh Bachchan in a funny monologue that leaves everyone burst out in laughter. Kapil Sharma created a scenario of Amitabh Bachchan welcoming guests to his house. He joked that the superstar must also be giving them 4 options saying, “Namashkaar, kya piyenge aap--chai, coffee, chaach ya nimbu paani”. Check out a glimpse of his hilarious monologue in the video below:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered a great platform for citizens all across the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing with the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

