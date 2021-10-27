KBC 13: Kriti Sanon reveals receiving a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are in the headlines ever since their movie Hum Do Humare Do has been announced. The actors will be seen gracing this Friday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. While the show is yet to air, the fans have already got a glimpse of an upcoming fun episode through various promos.

Rajkummar and Kriti will be seen on the hot seat playing the game. According to a report in ETimes, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen talking about the letter they received from Amitabh Bachchan for their work in the film industry.

During the show, Kriti Sanon said, “Sir, I’ll tell you something. I’ve got your letter laminated so that it does not get spoiled. Actually, there’s a problem in our generation because we are not used to writing letters. It is so nice to receive a handwritten note. And when Sir sent this, I also replied to him in message only. Then Sir said, “Aree tumne wapas jawab de diya.” So I didn’t understand what happened and it clicked me later that I needed to respond back with a letter. Then after I got home, after a very long time I wrote a letter and sent it over to you.”

Coming back to ‘Hum Do Humare Do’, skipping the theatrical route, Rajkummar and Kriti's film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. It is slated to release on October 29, 2021. Helmed by Abhishek Jain, the film tells a story of the adoption of parents but with a twist. The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi.

