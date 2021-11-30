KBC 13: Makers remove ‘Midbrain Activation’ from episode post receiving an open letter

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has run into a controversy after receiving an open letter for their Midbrain Activation that was aired in one of its episodes. The complaint was made by a Mangalore-based rationalist and president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, Narendra Nayak. The Times of India report mentions that the letter was sent to the channel on which Kaun Banega Crorepati airs. In the recent episode, a young girl claimed she could read a book even when blindfolded by merely smelling it.

Going further by the report, Narendra Nayak, in the letter, had raised objections to publicize unscientific practices. He pointed to Article 51 A(h) which states that it is the duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, the spirit of inquiry, and humanism. He added that the 'super power' is a travesty of common sense. The channel after receiving the letter acted immediately and removed the episode. The channel sent him a letter and said that it has asked the team to be more careful and avoid such interactions for all future episodes.

Well, the channel has also released an official statement in this regard. The statement reads, “Thank you for your viewership. We would like to inform you that that the said episode has been pulled off from all platforms, we have suitably edited the scenes. Further, we have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes. At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavor at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected.”

Also Read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan becomes emotional on revisiting the journey of the show's 1000 episodes