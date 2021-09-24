KBC 13: Math teacher Pranshu Tripathi couldn't answer THIS Rs 1 crore question; Can you guess?

In Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by contestant Pranshu Tripathi, who is a Math teacher by profession. Hailing from Madhya Pardesh, Tripathi teaches in a local government school. Apart from Math, Pranshu also has a keen interest in the sport of cricket. Although he aspired to be a cricketer, Pranshu followed his father’s advice and pursued the sport as his hobby. The cricket fanatic ended up winning the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Tripathi opted for Audience Poll to answer the question of Rs 5,000 and continued to play headstrong up until winning Rs 10,000. Post this, he used another lifeline to answer the question of Rs 20,000. Using two lifelines in the early stage did not affect his game play as he maintained his winning streak till he reached the Rs 25 lakh question. He used his remaining lifelines one after another collecting the prize money of Rs 50 lakh in his kitty. He also ended up becoming the second contestant to attempt the Rs 1 crore question. Unsure of the answer, Pranshu called it quits for the game. Wondering what the question was? Check it out below:

The royal ship Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?

The four options were: Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb and Baji Rao II

The correct answer was: Aurangzeb

Apart from Pranshu, former contestant Himani Bundela was another person who attempted the Rs 1 crore question. However, unlike Tripathi, Himani Bundela answered the question correctly to win the whooping cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Bundela is also a teacher by profession and she is the only contestant in this season who has won the amount as of yet.

