KBC 13: MP's Sahil Ahirwar becomes 2nd crorepati, says 'Never imagined to reach the crore mark'

Sahil Ahirwar on Thursday won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Sahil spoke about winning the prize amount. He said, “I have always been inclined towards social science, and have been studying hard for my administrative exams. That has really helped me while preparing for KBC. Also, I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do, be it studies, sports, or even co-curricular activities. Hence, I was sure I will do well on the show but never imagined that I could reach the crore mark.”

Sahil further added, “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and for two days, I just sat there waiting. However, my family, friends and even my teachers told me that they were confident that I will manage to do well”. Sahil further spoke about Amitabh Bachchan and said, “He is so cool that one can open up their heart to him. He is so humble, and whatever I say, it will never be enough for him. He is truly a superstar, and I was just awestruck sitting opposite him.”

Sahil expressed his happiness about Taapsee Pannu’s tweet and said, “She is just amazing and great. I didn’t even know that she had posted the tweet, and when I got to know, I was jumping with joy. I have taken a screenshot of the tweet and will definitely frame it soon. I feel I became a crorepati the second time with Taapsee’s tweet.”

