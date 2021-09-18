KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh answered THIS question to win Rs 25 lakh; Can you guess?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode was graced with the presence of two sports stalwarts as special guests- the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and India hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. The audience on the show gave them a warm welcome.

Sports players Neeraj and Sreejesh began their game. The duo answered the questions smoothly and won Rs 3000. Soon after that, the Olympics-gold-winner was seen giving Haryanvi lessons to Amitabh Bachchan. Neeraj taught Big B how to recite some iconic Bollywood dialogues in Haryanvi. Moving on, Neeraj and Sreejesh used the Audience Poll, for Rs 5000 question, which was related to Japanese paper-folding art, Origami. Both the athletes were seen sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports with Amitabh Bachchan. Hockey player Sreejesh recalled how his father sold the family cow to help pay for his sports equipment.

Neeraj and Sreejesh went on to answer the questions smoothly. They used their second lifeline, Flip The Question, which was related to a battle tank manufactured in India. They easily answered the alternate question based on sports and won Rs 12.5 lakh. Further, Neeraj and Sreejesh were also able to answer the Rs 25 lakh question. Wondering what it was?

On 25 December 2019, the Indian Railways launched which new train service tt is fully equipped with Vistadome coaches?

The four options were: Jan Shatabdi Express, Deccan Express, Himalayan Queen and Him Darshan Express

The correct answer was: Him Darshan Express