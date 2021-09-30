KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi shares a hilarious anecdote about a ‘love letter’ he once wrote; Watch

Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will grace the upcoming episode of the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actors will be seen having a great time on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. In the latest promo dropped by Sony TV on social media, Pankaj Tripathi shares details about a love letter he once wrote with the host Amitabh Bachchan, leaving the latter in splits.

In the short clip, Amitabh Bachchan asked Pankaj if he has ever written a love letter. The actor blushed and turned to his wife Mridula Tripathi, who was seated in the audience. Pankaj in Hindi said, “I wrote a very symbolic love letter once. The first half of the letter was normal - talking about everyone in the house, paying my respects to the elders of the family, giving an update about my well-being - but in the end, I added, ‘Bado ko pranaam aur chote ko pyaar (My respects to the elders and love to the younger ones)’.”

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Toh samaj gaye honge (they would've understood)”. “Mujhe pata hai choti padegi toh samaj jayegi. Chitti ka maksad sirf choti ko pyaar hai, aur kuch nahi hai (I knew if the youngest would read it, she would understand. The intention was to send my love to her, that's all),” Pankaj added.

On a serious note, the actor added in Hindi, “But there's one thing. Before I gave my heart, I asked if she would get married to me. When she asked why, I said, ‘I will fall in love with you only if you marry me.” “Kya baat hai, waah waah,” Amitabh responded.

Click HERE to see.

The previous celebrity special episode of the show was graced by Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, as they were seen flexing their muscles. The actors had a great time on the show as they remembered their young acting days. Jackie Shroff was also gifted a bow tie by Amitabh Bachchan.