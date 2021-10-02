KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi tells Amitabh Bachchan how the former’s film Newton was a turning point in his career

Amitabh Bachchan’s much-loved television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been entertaining the small screen audiences for well over a month now. While contestants try out their luck to win the grand prize money every weekday, on weekends, different celebrity guests grace the sets of the show. This Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, two popular and critically acclaimed actors made it as guests to KBC 13, and the duo is none other than Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi.

Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi have cemented their positions as some of the top talents in the entertainment industry. In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asks each of them to share a moment that they think was a turning point in their careers. To this Pankaj Tripathi revealed that although people had begun knowing him after his stint in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, it was his 2017 film Newton, directed by Amit V. Masurkar, that changed things for him.

Pankaj said, “After Gangs of Wasseypur log pehchaane lage the…aur baat hone lagi thi, kuch logon ne message kiya, kuch log mile, thoda bahut akhbaar mein idhaar udhaar likha gaya…toh mujhe laga accha ho gaya…uss ke 6 mahine baad wapas koyi kaam nahi, koyi nahi pooch raha hain…after Newton, kabhi rukne ka mauka nahi mila. In fact, Newton ke baad main lagataar vyast hi raha hoon. (After Gangs of Wasseypur, people began recognizing me, people texted me, some met me, a little something was written in the papers, so I thought the turning point was here. But after six months again, there was no work, no one was asking for me. It was after Newton that I never got the chance to stop. In fact, I have been continuously busy after Newton).”

As for Pratik Gandhi, the actor shared that it was his web series Scam 1992 that changed his life. The actor shared that the doubt in people’s eyes regarding his capability, has changed into confidence after his stint in the show.

As for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, it was the film Anand that changed his life. He goes on to recount the experience when in the early days of his career, after he had done Anand, people recognized him at a petrol pump, and he realized that he must have done something right.

