KBC 13: Postmaster Anshu Ravidas couldn’t answer THIS question about Maharaja Ranjit Singh; Can you?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by contestant Anshu Ravidas, who is a postmaster by profession. Hailing from the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, Anshu Ravidas was seen doing his best to collect money in order to repay his debt. Well they say ‘All’s well that ends well’ and this is exactly what viewers witnessed in today’s episode. Although Ravidas did not end up winning a lot, he earned a sufficient amount to free his family from the burden of a past loan.

Anshu Ravidas left the game in the middle as she couldn't answer the question of Rs. 12 lakh 50 thousand. For the unversed, Ravidas had already used up all his four lifelines till he reached the Rs. 12 lakh 50 thousand question. Since he wasn’t sure of the answer, he did not want to risk losing the amount that he has won and decided to call it quits for the general knowledge based game. Wondering what was the KBC question that left him stumped? Check it out below:

What does the red colour represent in the statement 'One day all will be red' said by Maharaja Ranjit Singh after seeing the map of India?

The correct answer: British territory

Anshu Ravidas ended up winning Rs. 6 lakh 40 thousand in the game show. For the unversed, the main motive of the past master to visit KBC was to repay his loan debt of around 6 lakh. Anshu did win enough to clear all his debts and host Amitabh Bachchan also ended up video calling Anshu’s mother. He broke the news to the elderly that their son has won a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand. Ravidas’ mother burst out in tears of joy as Anshu’s journey in the game ended.

ALSO READ| KBC 13: Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff flex muscles, wow audiences and Amitabh Bachchan