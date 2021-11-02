KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage

Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most loved shows since decades. He sometimes comes across funny questions, which leave him puzzled. In the upcoming episode, a contestant explained to him the side effects of marriage and his explanation left Amitabh Bachchan in splits. The makers have shared promo videos on their social media handle and it is grabbing the attention of the fans.

The video opens with the contestant who is talking about marriage, his wife and his mother. He says, “Before marriage, we match bride and groom’s kundali but it is wrong. Bride and her mother-in-law’s kundali should be matched.” Listening to this, Amitabh started laughing. Then the actor asked whom will you give the winning amount. The contestant said I will divide it equally. Then the actor asked him a few questions about his household, which made the contestant say, “Sir please don’t do this. You don’t want me to go home.”