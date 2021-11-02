KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:53 PM IST  |  39.8K
   
news & gossip,Amitabh Bachchan,marriage,KBC 13
KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most loved shows since decades. He sometimes comes across funny questions, which leave him puzzled. In the upcoming episode, a contestant explained to him the side effects of marriage and his explanation left Amitabh Bachchan in splits. The makers have shared promo videos on their social media handle and it is grabbing the attention of the fans.

The video opens with the contestant who is talking about marriage, his wife and his mother. He says, “Before marriage, we match bride and groom’s kundali but it is wrong. Bride and her mother-in-law’s kundali should be matched.” Listening to this, Amitabh started laughing. Then the actor asked whom will you give the winning amount. The contestant said I will divide it equally. Then the actor asked him a few questions about his household, which made the contestant say, “Sir please don’t do this. You don’t want me to go home.”

Amitabh Bachchan, on hearing his answer, was laughing madly. The video is captioned as ‘#KBC13 ke Diwali saptah mein AB sir ne contestant indrajit se pooche kuch aise sawaal, jinka jawaab dete-dete woh bann gaye Maa aur Biwi ki baaton ke beech sandwich!”

Watch the promo here:

Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were seen at the show. They were promoting their film Hum Do Hamare Do which has been released on the digital platform.  

Also Read: KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao recalls how Amitabh Bachchan sent a video for his mother after her demise

Advertisement

Credits: SONY TV Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$92.00
$139.99 (34%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick Stainless Steel, Digital Touch Screen With 4 Cooking Functions, Bpa-free, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Preheat & Shake Reminder

Chefman Large Air Fryer Max Xl 8 Qt, Healthy Cooking, User Friendly, Nonstick St...

$99.00
$119.99 (17%)
 Buy Now
View All