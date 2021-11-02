KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant talks about side effects of marriage
The video opens with the contestant who is talking about marriage, his wife and his mother. He says, “Before marriage, we match bride and groom’s kundali but it is wrong. Bride and her mother-in-law’s kundali should be matched.” Listening to this, Amitabh started laughing. Then the actor asked whom will you give the winning amount. The contestant said I will divide it equally. Then the actor asked him a few questions about his household, which made the contestant say, “Sir please don’t do this. You don’t want me to go home.”
Amitabh Bachchan, on hearing his answer, was laughing madly. The video is captioned as ‘#KBC13 ke Diwali saptah mein AB sir ne contestant indrajit se pooche kuch aise sawaal, jinka jawaab dete-dete woh bann gaye Maa aur Biwi ki baaton ke beech sandwich!”
Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were seen at the show. They were promoting their film Hum Do Hamare Do which has been released on the digital platform.
