KBC 13 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan’s fun banter with Jackie Shroff will leave you in splits

Celebrities gracing reality shows are very common these days. Viewers have seen many of them coming to the shows and enjoying the moment. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also welcomed many actors. This weekend Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will be gracing the show. They will be seen as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. Both will be on the hotseat and play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan. It will be one of the rare appearances of them together.

The makers have released a promo on their Instagram handle. The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan asking Jackie Shroff how he learned the Bhidu language. On this, he replied that when he came here everyone was speaking like this. “And then you were the first. There is a dialogue of yours which is very famous,” Jackie says. And after this host was seen delivering his dialogues. This left everyone in splits. Suniel was also seen enjoying the conversation between them.

The video is captioned as, “#KBC13 mein Jackie Shroff ne bataaya apne bolne ke alag andaaz ke peeche ka raaz. Dekhiye iss shaandaar pal ko.”

Click here to view the promo:

The duo will also show some fitness moves and exercises which will everyone impressed. During a conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Suniel Shetty the secret behind his fit body and he answered that it is because he goes to the gym 6 days a week. The episode will air on September 24.

