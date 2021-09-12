KBC 13 Promo: Olympic winners Neeraj Chopra, P Sreejesh to grace the show, Big B welcomes them

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is stealing all the limelight. The game reality show has always been in the headlines and especially after the celebrities who grace it. Recently, and Farah Khan were seen in the show and their promo videos were trending. And now, the makers have shared another promo video. It features Olympic winners Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh. The two became mighty popular after making India proud with their win at the Tokyo Olympics recently.

The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming them on the set. Neeraj and Sreejesh are seen wearing their medal and waving at the audience. The video is captioned as “Apne desh ka naam roshan karke #KBC13 ke maanch par aane wale hai, Tokyo Olympics 2020 ke gold medalist Neeraj aur Sreejesh! Suniye unke sangharsh aur Olympics ke anubhav ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, 17th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf sony par.” The javelin throw athlete debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the Gold on 7 August 2021 with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt.

P Sreejesh is an Indian professional field hockey player. He plays in the Hockey India League for Uttar Pradesh Wizards. Sreejesh played a vital role in the Indian national team's bronze medal win at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's field hockey tournament.

Click here to view the promo:

Big B is also seen asking the duo if he could touch their medals. Later, the audience could be heard shouting 'Vande Mataram' and Neeraj Chopra also joined in. The moment made Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed, and the trio then stated that they all get emotional with such moments.

Also Read: KBC 13: Deepika Padukone & Farah Khan win 25 lakhs on Amitabh Bachchan’s show after answering THIS question