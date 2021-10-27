KBC 13 PROMO: Rajkummar Rao mimics Shah Rukh Khan & Sunny Deol; Amitabh Bachchan left in awe

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actors will be promoting their upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do. The comedy-drama is releasing on the digital platform on October 29. Well, the trailer of the film has received a good response from the fans. Coming back to the show, the makers have shared a promo of Rajkummar Rao doing mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol and it has left Amitabh Bachchan in awe.

The video starts with Kriti praising Rajkummar infront of Amitabh Bachchan and she says that he does mimicry pretty well. On this Big B asks him to show some acts. Rajkummar also said that he will do the ones which he has been doing since his childhood. And he begins. He first mimics of Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from the film Devdas. And then he shows another act. This time he mimics of Sunny Deol. Amitabh Bachchan was in awe of his performance and clapped.

The video is captioned as ‘#KBC13 ke manch par dikega @rajkummar_rao ka ek anokha andaaz, unki anokhi mimicry ke saath! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, 29th Oct ko, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Click here to view the promo:

In another promo, Rajkummar reveals that he debuted with a 3-second role in the latter’s 2010 film, ‘Rann’, which left senior actor confused. Rajkummar then says that as he did not get the chance to share screen space with him in the film, he wanted to do so this time, for 5 seconds instead, which leaves Big B in splits.

Also Read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan baffled as Rajkummar Rao reveals he had a 3 second role in former’s THIS film