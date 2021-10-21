KBC 13 PROMO: Sonu Nigam stuns Amitabh Bachchan as he reveals he's been singing THIS song since 4 years of age

The quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is attended by Bollywood celebs on weekend episodes. Till now Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others have graced the show. The makers have now shared a video on its Instagram handle where singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan will be seen on the show this weekend. They will appear as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode.

The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan asking Sonu Nigam at which age he started singing? The singer replied that when he was 4, he started singing and till now this one song he has been continuously singing. The host asked which one and he then started singing ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. The song is from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Tariq Khan, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

The video is captioned as “KBC13 ke manch par Sonu Nigam ne gungunaaya woh gaana, jisse woh gaa rahe hain 4 saal ki umar se! Dekhiye iss beautiful moment ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

The singers will be seen not only playing the game but also sharing personal anecdotes and cherished moments from their time in the industry. Big B will be seen laying down a rule for the guests requiring them to sing a song whenever they complete a 'padav'. Amping up the entertainment quotient of the show, Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen playing 'antakshari' with Amitabh Bachchan and singing ghazals.

