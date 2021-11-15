KBC 13 PROMO: Student asks whacky & creative questions to Amitabh Bachchan; Watch his reaction

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be celebrating Children’s Day this weekend on the show. Host Amitabh Bachchan who usually asks questions to the contestants will be seen this time answering students’ questions. It is the Students Special week and the host will also quiz young children. Makers have shared the promo in which we saw an aspiring future entrepreneur and technopreneur, among other students. Two kids state their ambition and the change they want to bring to humanity. But the recent promo shows a student asking funny questions to Big B which leaves him a shock.

The video starts with a student sitting on the hot seat and he asks Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir aapke height itni lambi hai ghar ke pankhe aap khud hi saaf kar lete hai? Aap Aradhya ke school function mein jaate hai toh log function ko dekhte hai ya aapko? Jab aap chote the toh aapki bhi mumma aapko pitai karti the?” Listening to these questions Big B was seen in shock and he said, “Mere poll khol dijiyega.” The audience was seen enjoying the question round.

The video is captioned as ‘The entire nation wants to know the answers to the questions! This time, AB sir will be on the hotseat as our little prodigies ask him the most whacky and creative questions possible! Watch this and many more adorable moments on our #StudentsWeekSpecial on #KaunBanegaCrorepati, tomorrow at 9 PM, only on sony.”

In KBC 13 so far, as there have been three crorepatis, Himani Bundela, Geeta Singh Gour and Sahil Ahirwar.