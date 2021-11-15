KBC 13 PROMO: Student asks whacky & creative questions to Amitabh Bachchan; Watch his reaction
The video starts with a student sitting on the hot seat and he asks Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir aapke height itni lambi hai ghar ke pankhe aap khud hi saaf kar lete hai? Aap Aradhya ke school function mein jaate hai toh log function ko dekhte hai ya aapko? Jab aap chote the toh aapki bhi mumma aapko pitai karti the?” Listening to these questions Big B was seen in shock and he said, “Mere poll khol dijiyega.” The audience was seen enjoying the question round.
The video is captioned as ‘The entire nation wants to know the answers to the questions! This time, AB sir will be on the hotseat as our little prodigies ask him the most whacky and creative questions possible! Watch this and many more adorable moments on our #StudentsWeekSpecial on #KaunBanegaCrorepati, tomorrow at 9 PM, only on sony.”
In KBC 13 so far, as there have been three crorepatis, Himani Bundela, Geeta Singh Gour and Sahil Ahirwar.
