KBC 13 PROMO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors leave Amitabh Bachchan in splits with their antics

The reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 always welcomes Bollywood celebrities and television show actors. This time the makers have invited the cast of one of the longest-running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the most favourite and watched content on the television for the last 13 years. But what happens when they reach the KBC sets. Host Amitabh Bachchan looked a little puzzled when he saw so many people. But Jethaalal came to his rescue.

The video clip opens with Amitabh Bachchan calling Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast on the set. And when they arrive, he says you are 21 people how will everyone sit? On this Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi says, “Kya karenge, 2 toh udhar baith jayenge, baki neeche pangat laga denge (what we will do is, 2 will take the hot seat, rest of them will sit in a horizontal line on the floor).” Amitabh reacts, “Hey bhagwan (O god).” The promo also shows Patrakaar Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and show creator Asit Kumar Modi on the hot seat. Popatlal asks Amitabh if he can help him find a life partner. Sharing his qualities, he says, "Aata goondta hu first class, aur lockdown me jhadu poncha (I can knead dough, and did cleaning in lockdown)." An impressed Amitabh praises him.

Another scene shows Dilip Joshi and his Bapuji on the hot seat when Amitabh announces an ad break. Dilip gets up and brings a cart loaded with several delicacies, leaving Amitabh amused. The entire cast is also seen performing Garba on the show.

Watch the promo here:

The episode will be air on December 10, 2021.

