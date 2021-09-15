KBC 13: This question about Surekha Sikri won contestant Akshayjyot Rs 80,000; Can you guess?

In today’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host, Amitabh Bachchan started the show by seeking the blessing of Lord Ganesha. He then conducted the Fastest Fingers First Triple Test and Akshayjyot Ratnoo from Jodhpur got the opportunity to grace the hot seat. The 26-year-old contestant was earlier preparing for UPSC and is currently in the final year of BA LLB.

Akshayjyot used his first lifeline for the fourth question. He used the Audience Poll and won Rs 5,000. Post answering them quickly, Akshayjyot opted for the flip the question lifeline for his eighth question worth Rs 80,000. The fresh question was from the entertainment category and was based on the late Surekha Sikri. Akshayjyot gave the right answer and won a big amount. Wondering what the question was? Check it out.

Which of these actresses won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three times for her role in Tamas, Mammo and Badhaai Ho.

The four options were: (A) Neena Gupta (B) Surekha Sikri (C) Farida Jalal (D) Deepa Sahi

Choosing the correct option, B, Akshayjyot won Rs 80,000. Akshayjyot went on to answer more questions and won Rs 3.2 lakh with the help of Ask The Expert lifeline. Big B also surprised him by connecting him to his parents via video call. Akshayjyot decided to quit after winning Rs 6.4 lakh. He used his last lifeline, 50:50, for the 12th question. However, since he was not sure about the answer, he thought it is better to quit than risk the amount he has already won on the show.