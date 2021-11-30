KBC 13: This question on rocket engine left 9 year old Arunodai Sharma stumped; Can you guess?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by roll-over contestant Arunodai Sharma. For those unversed, the game show is currently celebrating its children special week. Today, 9-year-old Arundai Sharma completely enticed Big B with his energetic and jolly nature.

Arunodai Sharma left the game in the middle as he couldn’t answer the question of worth Rs 25 lakh. He played with his whole dedication up until he reached the Rs 12.5 lakh question. However, post this, he wasn’t sure of the answer and hence did not risk losing the lump-sum amount he collected in the game. Arunodai called it quits for the game, wondering what was the KBC question that left him stumped? Check it out below:

Which of these is the name of the rocket engine that has been used in India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles and will also be a part of the Gaganyaan programme?

The four options were: Vikas, Vishwas, Vijay and Varun

The correct answer: Vikas

Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered a great platform for citizens all across the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing with the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

