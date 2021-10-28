KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao enacts Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from Deewar; Latter’s reply leaves him stumped

The upcoming weekend episode of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be graced by the popular Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. They will be seen on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. They will be taking the quiz and the money won by them will be given to the charities they are associated with. In the recent promo of the show, Rajkummar Rao is seen doing mimicry of various actors, including Amitabh Bachchan.

In the promo of the Shaandaar Shukravaar for this weekend, Kriti Sanon reveals that Rajkummar does very good mimicry of actors. Big B then asks him to do it. He starts by doing Shah Rukh Khan’s mimicry from the movie Devdas, and the audience was amazed to see it. Next, he said Sunny Deol's dialogue from the blockbuster movie Gadar. Then, he was also seen doing the mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan as said his popular dialogue from Deewar, “Mere paas property hai, bangla hai, ghar hai, gaadi hai, tumhare paas kya hai bhai”. Amitabh Bachchan replies promptly, “Mere paas Kriti Sanon hai”. Everyone is left in splits after that.

See promo here:

During the episode, Kriti Sanon goes down on her knee to propose to Big B and it will be followed by a beautiful ballroom dance. Kriti Sanon looks spectacular in a red gown and Rajkummar Rao has worn a black formal suit. The actors went to promote their movie Hum Do Humare Do.



Also read- KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan baffled as Rajkummar Rao reveals he had a 3 second role in former’s THIS film