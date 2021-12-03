KBC 13’s Amitoj Singh failed to answer THIS Rs 50 lakh question about Antarctica, can you?

Hosted by legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan KBC 13 will reach a massive milestone of airing 1000 episodes on Friday. The quiz program will include Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, and Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, on the occasion. In the 13th season of the mighty popular quiz show, there will be a ‘Student Week Special’ in which the children aged from 8 to 15. The children won’t only answer questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan but will also ask him questions. Amitoj Singh made an appearance on the show and failed to answer a 50 lakh question.

The question was Which is the biggest glacier in the world, located in Antarctica? The answer to the question is ‘Lambert’. Amitabh Bachchan recently penned a blog post about the 1000th episode of the show where his daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli appeared on the show. “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors,” he wrote.

Calling it an evening of great pride Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!” Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Virender Sehwag & Sourav Ganguly amongst others have appeared on the show in the latest season.

