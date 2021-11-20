KBC 13: Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji win Rs 25 lakh after answering THIS question about Bharat Ratna awardee

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji appeared on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ with Amitabh Bachchan to promote their film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. Big B started the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 by welcoming the other two costars of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The actors started playing the game and won till Rs 20,000 on KBC 13.

Later, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji made a grand entry on the show and graced the hot seat. The actors shared their experiences with Amitabh Bachchan. They managed to win Rs 25 lakh on KBC 13. The actors reached 13th question and answered it correctly to win Rs 25 lakh. The question that made them win the amount was: Who among these was the first person from Bengal to win the Bharat Ratna? The options that were given to them were Pranab Mukherjee, Amartya Sen, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and Mother Teresa. Saif and Rani used their second lifeline Ask The Expert to answer the question. The correct answer was Bidhan Chandra Roy.

The duo also performed on their hit romantic song, Hum Tum on the sets. Rani Mukherjee then praised Big B for his well-spoken Bengali to which he responded that he would record this part and copy-paste it and will show it to everyone back home since his family thinks that he doesn’t speak good Bengali. Other than that when it was mentioned that Rani Mukherjee gets angry really quickly, she says that it’s because every Bengali has a Kali Maa hidden inside them. The host, Amitabh Bachchan, indicated towards his wife Jaya and said that he is aware of this fact but hasn’t experienced it yet!