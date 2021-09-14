KBC 13: Sanchali Chakraborty failed to answer THIS Rs 12 lakh question; Can you?

Game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been one of the most-watched shows on the television screen. It has been winning hearts ever since the new season aired. The Monday episode saw Amitabh Bachchan begin Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with roll-over contestant Sanchali Chakraborty. She is a pediatrician at a government hospital in Kolkata. Sanchali took home Rs 6,40,000 from the show. After Sanchali quit the show, contestant Deepti Tupe took the hot seat and bagged Rs 1.6 lakh.

Coming back to Sanchalo, for the 11th question related to mythology, she used her second lifeline, Flip the Question. She got a question related to Amitabh Bachchan's debut film Saat Hindustani. She did not know the answer, so she used her third lifeline, Ask The Expert, and won Rs 6.4 lakh.

Sanchali was not sure about the answer for the 12th question, so she decided to quit the game show. She was left with only one lifeline, 50: 50, however,Sanchali decided to leave as she did not want to take a risk.Wondering what the question was?

The question that stumped Sanchali Chakraborty was:

In which year was a Nobel Prize first awarded to a woman?

The four options were: 1903, 1905, 1910, 1911

Correct answer: 1903

After Sanchali, Deepti got the chance to sit on the hot seat and play the game. She quit the show on the tenth question that was worth Rs 3.2 Lakh. The contestant had no lifelines left and didn’t want to take any risk.