KBC 13: Sandhya Makhija could not answer THIS Rs 40,000 question; Can you?

Amitabh Bachchan’s television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati began the new week with a new batch of contestants. Over the past few weeks, KBC 13 has been able to entertain viewers and audiences with its exciting episodes and fun questions. The Monday episode was no different as Amitabh Bachchan announced that this week, the show will be paying tribute to doctors and nurses. It will be interesting to see how the week rolls out and how the contestants perform to win the prize money. The first contestant to take the hot seat on Monday, September 27th, was Sandhya Makhija, who won Rs. 10, 000 on the show.

Sandhya Makhija is a state tax inspector from Gujarat. She was accompanied to the show by her mother. Sandhya had just started the game and still had two lifelines left, when she failed to answer the 40,000 question. The question asked to her was, On the banks of which river was this fort built by Rani Ahilya Bai Holkar? The options that were given were rivers Godavari, Narmada, Tapi and Betwa. The correct answer that could have won Sandhya Rs. 40,000 was Narmada. However, Sandhya chose the wrong option as the answer to the question, hence, she had to settle for Rs. 10,000.

The next person to take the hot seat was Sarabjit Singh. Sarabjit is a teacher from Jammu and Kashmir. During his time at the hot seat, he talked about his family with Amitabh, and also shared that he misses them a lot. Sarabit was able to win Rs. 3,20,000 by the end of the episode. He will continue playing in the next one.

