KBC 13: Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff flex muscles, wow audiences and Amitabh Bachchan

The upcoming Friday episode of most loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, will not only be “shaandaar” but, powerful as well. The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode of KBC 13 will be graced by iconic Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. They will be seen on the hot seat opposite the host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. The actors will be playing for noble causes they believe in and support. Along with playing the game excellently, the actors will also share some fun anecdotes from their early acting days with Amitabh Bachchan and the audience. The fitness stud Suneil Shetty also flex his muscles to the fullest, and he was joined by Jackie Shroff. The two actors surprised Big B and the studio audience with their amazing fitness.

As per the sources from the show, “During a conversation with Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan asked the actor the ‘raaz’ behind his fit body. The 60-year-old actor who seems to be getting younger day by day said that he hits the gym 6 days a week! This not only shocked the audience but the host as well. In continuation of talking about being fit and having a healthy body, Suniel Shetty along with Jackie Shroff pulled off intense exercises like planks and leg raises which only left Mr Bachchan highly impressed with his guests.”

The winning proceeds of the actors will be donated to Thalassemics India by Jackie Shroff and to Vipla Foundation by Suniel Shetty.