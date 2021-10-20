KBC 13: Taapsee Pannu answers a question about herself that Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, a contestant named Sahil Ahirwal professed his love for Taapsee Pannu. He also asked Taapsee’s Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan about her food preferences. However, when Big B failed to answer it, Taapsee took to her Twitter handle and answered the question.

Sahil also spoke about the actors’ movies- Pink and Badla. “Jab sir aapko phasana hi tha toh aapne Pink mein bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma’am ko (Sir, if you wanted to trap her in the end, why did you save her in Pink)?” he asked.

A few days back, Taapsee appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, and Kiku Sharda jokingly accused her of treating Amitabh unfairly. Kiku said to Taapsee that she hired Amitabh as a lawyer in Pink but in Mulk, she turned lawyer herself and did not even approach him. “Iski wajah se unhe KBC karna pada. Pata hai kitni mehnat lagti hai usme (Because of how unfairly you treated him, he had to take up Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do you know what a tough job that is)?” Kiku said.

