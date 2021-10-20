KBC 13: Taapsee Pannu answers a question about herself that Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t

Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
KBC 13: Taapsee Pannu answers a question about herself that Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t
In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, a contestant named Sahil Ahirwal professed his love for Taapsee Pannu. He also asked Taapsee’s Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan about her food preferences. However, when Big B failed to answer it, Taapsee took to her Twitter handle and answered the question. 
 
Sharing the KBC 13 promo on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, “Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad."
 
In the promo video, Sahil said that Taapsee was his ‘crush’ and his ‘love’. He then told Amitabh, “Sir, aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge (you must be knowing the inside scoop)”. Sahil then asked Big B about Taapsee’s food preference. Amitabh said that while he did not know Taapsee’s favourite food, he could say that she loved to eat. Amitabh then quipped that Sahil was the one in the hot seat, not him.
Credits: Taapsee Pannu Twitter


