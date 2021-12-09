KBC 13: TMKOC's Jethalal daydreams about Babita; Amitabh Bachchan snaps him back to the game

ven after more than two decades, Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC keeps its audience always waiting for the next episode. One of the reasons behind this mega success is the stars that make a guest appearance on the show, which always adds a lot more spice. Recently, on the show’s 1000th episode, AB’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made an appearance which resulted in a huge footfall of the episode. And wait for it, this week’s episode will feature everyone’s favourite, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Asit Kumarr Modi from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma. Yes, KBC is indeed a show that keeps on giving!

In a recent promo of the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, Jethalal will be seen on the hot seat crackling up the audience as well as Amitabh Bachchan. Right in between, Jethalal enters into his dreamland and daydreams having a little dance performance on Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Kabhie with Munmun Dutta aka Babita, Jethalal’s neighbour from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma. As charming as the scene is, it is also quite hilarious. Finally, Amitabh has to snap him back to the real world to get him back into the game. The whole affair is extremely adorable. SonyTV efficiently sums up the scene in their caption, "#KBC13 mein hotseat par aayi Jetha aur Bapuji ki jodi, jiske baad apni kavita sunate-sunate khayalon ki duniya mein chale gaye jetha laal! Dekhiye inn funny moments ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 10th Dec ko, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”'

Check the promo here:

