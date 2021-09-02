KBC 13: Virender Sehwag teases Sourav Ganguly on THIS; Leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is gearing up to host former Indian teammates Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Ganguly and Sehwag will be the first celebrity guests this season. The channel released a new promo on their social media handle where two cricketers were seen pulling each other’s legs and leaving the host Amitabh Bachchan in splits.

In the new promo, Sehwag cracked some jokes and took a jibe at Sourav. When Sourav and Big B swapped seats and Sehwag cracked a punch and informs Amitabh Bachchan that Ganguly has a habit of snatching away the jobs.

Sehwag says, “Indian cricket team mein gaye Kaptani capture kar liye, BCCI gaye toh president bangaye, aur ab yahan aaye hain..” and he takes a pause while Big B is left in splits of laughter. With folded hands, Ganguly tells Big B to not believe Sehwag. Virendra gives another hilarious reply and says that whenever he was in a fix, it was him who rescued him be it opening the batting lineup or scoring runs in final, getting wickets during crucial moments. Sourav then says that only Big B looks good on the seat of a KBC host.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, a game-reality show, is making headlines ever since it has started. Himani Bundela has become the first crorepati this season. She is a primary school teacher from Agra and teaches mental maths to students in a Central Government School. In 2011, she lost her eye-sight in an accident. The young talented woman crossed the Rs 10,000 mark without using any of her lifelines.