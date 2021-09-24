KBC 13: When segment 'Pol Khol Ke Bol' revealed a hilarious secret of Suniel Shetty

The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to be a star-studded episode with Bollywood superstars taking a hot seat. In the weekend episode, fitness idols Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be gracing the sets of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show. As per the promos, the actors will be seen having a gala time on the stage as they share fun anecodes from their younger days.

There will be a special segment in the show, which is named ‘Pol Khol Ke Bol’. As Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty try to understand and speak its name, the audience will be seen rolling over with laughter. In the segment, they will have to use name place cards for stating their answers.

Amitabh Bachchan asks them, ‘Who is more likely to get the other in trouble?’, to which both of them are seen taking the name of Suniel Shetty. Amitabh Bachchan gets amused as he askes Suniel that how he is so sure of himself. To this, he laughs and says that he knows.

