KBC 13's Naivedya Agarwal failed to answer THIS Rs 25 lakh question; Can you guess?

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining its audience ever since the show started. On November 25, Amitabh Bachchan started the episode with a roll-over contestant Naivedya Agarwal. The young contestant managed to bag Rs 12.5 lakh on KBC 13.

During the episode, Big B saw Naivedya’s report card and discovered his interest in anchoring. He jokingly said that he is scared of him taking away his job. As the game started, Naivedya smoothly went on to solve the quiz and reached the 12th question. By answering it correctly, he won Rs 12.5 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The question that made him win the amount was: Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV merged to form which channel in 2021? The options that were presented to him were- Loktantra TV, Siyasat TV, Rajneeti TV and Sansad TV. The correct answer was Sansad TV. Naivedya used his last lifeline Ask The Expert to answer the question.

The young contestant also asked Big B how he should call him ‘AB’ or ‘Dadu’, to which the superstar suggested that he address him as ‘AB’.

Naivedya reached the 13th question, however, failed to answer it and lost a Rs 25 lakh chance. The question that stumped him was: Which spice, prepared from the gum of a plant, chiefly grows in Afghanistan and Iran? The options were saffron, asafetida, cinnamon, and mace. Naivedya decided to quit the game as he was not sure of the answer. Wondering what the answer was? The correct option was asafetida.

