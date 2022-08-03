KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan questions Aamir Khan for never promoting show on Twitter; Actor gives perfect reply

Aamir Khan will be gracing the most awaited quiz show of the year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and he enjoys a massive fan following for his fabulous hosting style. The show will be going on-air this weekend and it will be graced by some highly prestigious guests. Aamir Khan, who is one among them, was seen engaging a fun banter with the host. He will also be promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan quit social media a day after his 56th birthday in 2021. The actor was seen talking about the same in the new KBC 14 promo. He says that Amitabh Bachchan inspired him to join Twitter but he failed to convey his thoughts through tweets. The show will premiere on Sony TV on August 7.

In the promo Aamir is heard saying, "I was on Twitter, thanks to Amit ji par mujhse kuch tweet hota nahi hai, pata nahi kya baat hai. Mere jitne dost yaar hai unki jab filmein lagti thi, main Twitter pe sabki filmein promote karta tha. Sir, aur kuch nahi karta tha."

Amitabh pulled Aamir's leg as he asks, "Itne films ka prachaar karte hai, aapne hamaare KBC ka prachaar nahi kiya (You promote so many films but never a word on KBC)."

To which the PK actor says, "KBC ko prachaar ki zaroorat kahaan hai (KBC doesn't need promotion)."

The captions of the promotional video read, "Aamir Khan ji ka pyaar hi humare liye prachaar hai. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati - Azadi ke Garv ka Mahaparv, Ravivaar - 7 August se raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #KBC2022 (sic)," read the caption.

KBC returns with 14th season on August 7

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati now. The makers recently announced the release date of the quiz-based reality show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will premiere on August 7, a week prior to Independence Day. The show will dedicate its entire week to celebrating India's Independence with real-life heroes from across fields, who've contributed to India's growth.

