KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was thrashed by his mother for listening to cricket match on transistor

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become one of the most watched telly shows since it started airing. The quiz reality show is loved for its unique concept and the excellent hosting by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. There is an interesting mix of contestants for the year who are reaching the hotseat this year. Host Amitabh Bachchan is not only amazed by the life stories but he is also able to relate to them at times. In a recent episode, Amitabh shared a fun incident from his young life.

Saurabh Shekhar is the second contestant to take the hot seat. He is from Vapi and works in a textile company. The first question for rupees thousand is: At which of these places would you find a runway? A. Port, B. Bus stand, C. Railway station, D Airport. He correctly answers D.

He uses 50:50 for the question: After entering India from China, through which country does the Brahmaputra flow before meeting the Bay of Bengal? A. Bhutan, B. Bangladesh, C. Pakistan, D. Nepal. He is left with options B and D and wins Rs. 20,000.

He expresses his gratitude towards his wife, who couldn't come with him because of their small kid. Amitabh connected a call to his wife. Here, the contestant reveals that she was also a competitor but he passed the interview, he came to KBC.

Saurabh narrated some interesting incidents from his childhood when he would be getting beaten up by his father after trying to step out to watch a cricket match. Amitabh shared that he is sailing on the same boat. He says, “Once I was trying to hear a match on radio by going under a blanket and moy mother caught me. Babuji was sleeping in another room and my mother removed my blanket and thrashed me.”

For Rs. 6,40,000 question, he uses his last lifeline video call a friend - Which of these organisations is headed by Antonio Guterres from Portugal? A. United Nations, B. NATO, C. Interpol, D. ASEAN

While his friend and he go for the option B, the correct answer happens to be A. He took home Rs. 3,20,000 and the game ended.

Also read- KBC 14: Contestant Anu Varghese attempts Rs 1 Cr question; Amitabh Bachchan tells her to give gifts to husband