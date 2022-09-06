KBC 14: Can you answer the question that helped Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen win Rs 25 lakh?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular shows on the telly screen since it has started airing. The quiz reality show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, whose entertaining style of hosting has garnered lots of fans over the years. The recent episode of the show was graced by Commonwealth Games Gold medalists Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen. The girls played excellently on the show and reached upto Rs. 25 lakhs.

The duo had successfully won Rs 3,20,000 with the help of a lifeline, Audience Poll. Amitabh Bachchan read out the question for Rs 6,40,000: Which of these dances is traditionally performed at the Yaoshang Festival in Manipur? As Mirabai Chanu was aware of the answer, she picked A) Thabal Chongba and it was the correct option. She then requested Senior Bachchan to perform the dance form with her and the host obliged.

The next question for 12,50,000 was: Which of these is not seen in the rank insignia found on the uniforms of Indian Police Service officers? As both Nikhat and Mirabai were not confident of the answer, they decided to take a 50-50 lifeline. Nikhat and Mirabai decide to go with D) National Flag.

Amitabh Bachchan then presented the question for Rs 25,00,000: Which religious figure's statue was the tallest in the world until it was overtaken by the Statue of Unity? Nikhat and Mirabai both took the help of their third and last lifeline - Video Call A Friend. Their friend was also not sure of the answer but he asked them to go with A) Lord Buddha and it turned out to be the correct answer.

As the time got over, the show came to an end and the world champions took Rs 25,00,000. They had played the game for charitable purposes.

