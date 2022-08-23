KBC 14: Can you answer Rs 3 lakh 20k question a contestant could not answer despite using two lifelines?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is getting the love of the audience since the airing of the first episode of the season. In the latest episode, the host Amitabh Bachchan played the fastest finger first and Arshdeep Singh from Fatehgargh, Punjab joined him on the hot seat. He introduces him and said he is a student who is preparing for competitive exams. He further explained the game to the contestant.

Arshdeep shared with host Amitabh Bachchan that he has brought his brother-in-law with him as his companion.

Contestant Arshdeep opts for his first lifeline audience pole for the ninth question for Rs 1,60,000. The question is: The Calcutta Chromosome by Amitav Ghosh was inspired by the life of which Nobel Prize winning scientist? The optioned were-

A. Har Gobind Khurana B. CV. Raman C. S Chandrasekhar D. Ronald Ross

Arshdeep took the help of his first lifeline the audience poll. Option D: Ronald Ross got the maximum votes and the contestant decided to go with audience, which was correct.

The contestant was unable to answer the tenth question which is for Rs. 3,20,000. He used his remaining two lifelines but even after using the rest of his lifelines which are phone a friend and 50:50, he is unable to answer. Arshdeep instead of taking the risk decided to quit the show.

The question was: Which of these is not part of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates? The options were A. Ras Al Khaimah B. Abu Simbel C. Sharjah D. Furairah

Later, when Amitabh Bachchan asked him to choose any option, he goes with option B) Abu Simbel. Amitabh revealed that this choice was correct. Arshdeep Singh took home Rs. 1,60,000 with him.

