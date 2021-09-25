KBC: Suniel Shetty calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘Bhagwan’; Jackie Shroff recounts an anecdote with Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 is one of the most prolific reality shows on television. Many huge stars of the Hindi film industry have appeared as guests on the show including and Farah Khan. Recently, two of the biggest stars of the ’90s, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty appeared as guests on the show and brought a gamut of emotions with them. Both the stars recounted anecdotes related to Amitabh Bachchan where Suniel Shetty mentioned that he met the legendary actor for the first time on the sets of ‘Don’.

Suniel said that he was a child when he visited the shoot of ‘Don’ and though fans were stopped by the security around Mr. Bachchan, the ‘Sholay’ actor invited the kids. Suniel said that Mr. Bachchan gave him his number. Jackie Shroff on the other hand recounted an anecdote when he wanted to take Amitabh Bachchan’s autograph when the latter was staying in a hotel. Jackie mentioned that while he was on his way to get the autograph, a member of Amitabh Bachchan’s security squad stopped Jackie and said that both Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan wanted to take his autograph instead.

Take a look at the tweet:

Dada aur Anna ne bataayein kisse, AB sir se apni pehli mulakat ke! Dekhiye yeh haseen palon ko #ShaandaarShukravaar mein aaj raat 9 baje sirf #KBC13 mein, sony par. #ShaandaarShukravaar @SrBachchan @bindasbhidu @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/vpJRXF7xNh — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 24, 2021

There will be a special segment in the show, which is named ‘Pol Khol Ke Bol’. As Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty try to understand and speak its name, the audience will be seen rolling over with laughter. In the segment, they will have to use name place cards for stating their answers.

