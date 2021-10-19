KBC13: Amitabh Bachchan dances with Kriti Sanon on the show; Former reminded of college & Calcutta days

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 is among the most popular TV shows. Host Amitabh Bachchan is loved by the audience for his entertaining nature on KBC. On Shaandaar Shukravaar, celebrities sit on the hot seat and play the quiz for social causes. The guests for the upcoming episode of the show are Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his dance with the gorgeous actress on the sets.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed in smart formals as he is seen dancing with Kriti Sanon. She is sporting a lovely red gown and beautiful earrings. The two are seen smiling while doing a ballroom dance.

He captioned his photo on social media as, "…ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah.. brought back those College and Calcutta days .."

Kriti Sanon and her co-star from the upcoming film, Rajkummar Rao will be seen as the special guest of the show. They will be seen in the film Hum Do Humaare Do.

Recently, KBC 13 found its second crorepati contestant but the contestant’s name is not yet revealed. The promos show him playing for the question which could get him to win Rs 7 crore. The episode will air this week.



