KBC13: Sonu Nigam & Shaan present an epic medley of popular Bollywood songs for the audience

The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see a beautiful melody magic on the sets. The episode will be graced by musical stars Sonu Nigam and Shaan. They will be seen on the hot seat as they get quizzed by host Amitabh Bachchan. As per the latest promo of the show, Sonu Nigam and Shaan are seen singing the super-hit songs on the sets as the audiences cheer for them.

In the promo shared on social media, Sonu Nigam and Shaan are seen on the show KBC13 as the celebrity guests for the week. They will be playing the game and the prize money earned by them will be donated to the charities they are associated with. Apart from playing the game, there will also be a lot of entertainment and music in the show. Sonu Nigam will be seen singing Amitabh Bachchan’s super-hit song ‘Dekha Na Haye Re’, which amps up the energy on the sets, and Senior Bachchan is also very happy to hear the song. Shaan will also be seen singing Aamir Khan’s ‘All Is Well’.

The singers will be seen not only playing the game but also sharing some entertaining personal anecdotes and cherished moments from their time in the industry. Big B will be seen laying down an interesting rule for the guests, requiring them to sing a song whenever they complete a 'padav'. Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen playing 'antakshari' with Amitabh Bachchan and singing ghazals on the weekend episode.



