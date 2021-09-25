KBC13: Suniel Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan get emotional as Jackie Shroff recalls passing away of his mother

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was graced by the Bollywood superstars Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. The duo shares a strong friendship over a very long time and they are each other’s strength. They were seen in the weekend special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. There was an emotional moment in the show when then Suniel opened up about Jackie’s insights and emotions about his past and his mother.

In an attempt to understand the bond between Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, as he shared a video with Suniel, where he was seen talking about being Jackie’s friend for decades. The hunk also had an emotional moment as he recalled Jackie’s old statement from an interview.

Suniel recalled an old interview where Jackie had said, “We used to live in a single room chawl house in Teen Batti in Mumbai. My mother, brother, father, and I used to sleep in the same room. If I would cough at night, my mother would wake up. If my mother would cough, either my brother or father would wake up. After earning money from being an actor, I bought a new house and I gave my mother a bedroom and I got a bedroom for myself, too. My mother passed away in her bedroom after suffering a heart attack during the night, in her sleep. The new walls in the house kept us apart. If only we’d been in the old house, she would have coughed in the night and I would have woken up and probably picked her up and taken her to a hospital. Who knows, I might just have saved her”.

As he recalled the statement, he became emotional and said, “The way Dada (Jackie) has captured the essence of relationships, fame, money, wealth and growth in this one answer, has moved me forever. I can never forget his words and I am forever indebted to Dada and his words”.

Suniel and Jackie and even the host Amitabh Bachchan were seen getting emotional. Jackie became teary eyed due to Suniel's expression of adoration and affection for him. Mr. Bachchan got emotional as he acknowledged the beautiful bond between the two evergreen Bollywood actors.

